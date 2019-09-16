Namecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $5,735.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00005200 BTC on major exchanges including WEX, Bitsane, Poloniex and Bittylicious.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,267.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.02990351 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00728380 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00019100 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, SouthXchange, WEX, Bittylicious, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Livecoin, C-Patex, YoBit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.