Money3 (ASX:MNY) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) were up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$2.37 ($1.68) and last traded at A$2.37 ($1.68), approximately 522,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.34 ($1.66).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The company has a market cap of $431.64 million and a PE ratio of 14.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Money3’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Money3 Corporation Limited, a finance company, provides secured and unsecured personal loans in Australia. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, scooters, vans, minibuses, campervans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, and tractors. It also provides cash and personal loans.

