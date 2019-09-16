Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Raised by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 4.3% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $70,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,534,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,701,000 after acquiring an additional 286,549 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $54.05. 2,329,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,471. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

