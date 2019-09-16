ModulTrade (MTRC) Market Cap Hits $87,146.00

ModulTrade (CURRENCY:MTRC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One ModulTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ModulTrade has a market capitalization of $87,146.00 and $279.00 worth of ModulTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ModulTrade has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ModulTrade

ModulTrade launched on November 28th, 2017. ModulTrade’s total supply is 78,125,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,793,319 tokens. ModulTrade’s official Twitter account is @ModulTrade and its Facebook page is accessible here . ModulTrade’s official website is modultrade.com

ModulTrade Token Trading

ModulTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModulTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModulTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModulTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

