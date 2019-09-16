Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Shares Up 11.8%

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s stock price shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.47, 208,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 129,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The company has a market cap of $14.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $20.93 million for the quarter.
Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCEP)
Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.
