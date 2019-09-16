Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Shares Up 11.8%

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s stock price shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.47, 208,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 129,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company has a market cap of $14.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $20.93 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Con Energy Partners stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Mid-Con Energy Partners worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

