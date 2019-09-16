MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces $0.03 — Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MFM stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

