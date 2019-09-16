Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.67

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.67 and traded as high as $57.45. Metro shares last traded at $56.58, with a volume of 317,788 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRU. TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Metro from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Metro from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.67. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Metro, Inc. will post 3.1700003 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

