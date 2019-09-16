Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by SRB Corp

SRB Corp lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 14.4% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $154,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.00. 306,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.