Megacoin Market Capitalization Reaches $109,887.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 36.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Megacoin has a market cap of $109,887.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00704911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018270 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,236,025 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.