Medifast (NYSE:MED) Given a $250.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Medifast (NYSE:MED) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MED has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medifast in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $105.17. 243,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.70. Medifast has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $253.90.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medifast will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Medifast by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.