Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) will post $189.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.86 million and the highest is $192.30 million. Medidata Solutions posted sales of $163.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full-year sales of $739.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $741.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $851.16 million, with estimates ranging from $835.64 million to $865.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDSO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 58.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDSO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.79. 9,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Medidata Solutions has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.60, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.74.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

