Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stake Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,211 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.71. 29,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

In related news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,066,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,588,610.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Steven Dawson purchased 7,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,091.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,777.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

