Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) traded up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.11, 3,787,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,829,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $574.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,207,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after acquiring an additional 883,540 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,946,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 190,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,775,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,568 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,228,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 917,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

