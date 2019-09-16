Matthew D. Ford Sells 3,000 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) insider Matthew D. Ford sold 3,000 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Encore Wire stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,591. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $61.68.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $336.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $4,831,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $8,514,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 72.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 141.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 51.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.