Master Contract Token Market Cap Hits $242,038.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $242,038.00 and $41,353.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.00 or 0.01929280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00060348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009765 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

