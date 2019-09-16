Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Down 11.0% in August

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,713,800 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 1,924,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 158,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,713,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,485 shares of company stock worth $5,317,618 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research set a $265.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.66.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.04. 324,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.19. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $264.66. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.