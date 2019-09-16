MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 727.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,999,000 after buying an additional 144,431 shares during the period. Seeyond acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,371,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,106,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.20.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $7,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,560,247.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $358.49 per share, for a total transaction of $358,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,635. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.09 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

