Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.91

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.89. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

