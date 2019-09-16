Maincoin (MNC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,769.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $390,466.00 and approximately $13,769.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Maincoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.65 or 0.04593635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001077 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,877,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

