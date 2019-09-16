Lydian International (TSE:LYD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Lydian International Ltd. (TSE:LYD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.11. Lydian International shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,078,005 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.37.

Lydian International (TSE:LYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lydian International Ltd. will post -0.0728 earnings per share for the current year.

Lydian International Limited is a gold-focused mineral development company pursuing resources in emerging and transitional geopolitical regions. The Company’s main project is the Amulsar Gold Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company holds a combined exploration-mining license covering an early-stage gold prospect known as the Kela Project in the Guri region of the Ozurgeti province in Georgia.

