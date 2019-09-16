Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.71

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; retailing optical products; wholesaling and retailing watches; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

