Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.91

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 37395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $596.50 million, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Loop Industries news, Director Sidney Mortimer Horn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Loop Industries by 83.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Loop Industries by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Loop Industries by 200.0% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Loop Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

