Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0257 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 8% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $444,547.00 and approximately $98,468.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00620368 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00019340 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004703 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000419 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000687 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,314,175 coins and its circulating supply is 17,314,163 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

