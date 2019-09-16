Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce $4.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $11.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $13.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Guggenheim set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.29. The stock had a trading volume of 541,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,502. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.00 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,685 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,627,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,596,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $36,074,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,249.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,655,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,165,000 after purchasing an additional 365,288 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

