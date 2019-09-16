LiteDoge Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. LiteDoge has a market cap of $209,165.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,436.50 or 2.47997660 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000475 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00023748 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,403,241,492 coins. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.