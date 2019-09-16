LiteBitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44.00 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteBitcoin has a total market cap of $9,039.00 and $44.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

