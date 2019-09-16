Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Update

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,533,500 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 4,863,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,573,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,554,790,000 after acquiring an additional 636,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Linde by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,219,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,632,000 after acquiring an additional 364,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4,412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $192.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.16. Linde has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $206.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

