Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 492,405 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Limelight Networks by 12,438.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

In related news, CFO Sajid Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas Marth purchased 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,991. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $383.46 million, a PE ratio of -159.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

