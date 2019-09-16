Levi Strauss & Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co.’s (NYSE:LEVI) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 17th. Levi Strauss & Co. had issued 36,666,667 shares in its public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $623,333,339 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of LEVI opened at $18.00 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,319 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

