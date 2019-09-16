Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.68. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 183,200 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. GMP Securities lowered shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a market cap of $130.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 50,000 shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$43,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 851,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$734,170.57. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 100,000 shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,232,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,238,503.20.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

