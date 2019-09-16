Leoni (ETR:LEO) Trading 1.5% Higher

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €13.77 ($16.01) and last traded at €13.52 ($15.72), 301,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.32 ($15.48).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €11.75 ($13.66) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leoni presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.98 ($18.58).

The firm has a market capitalization of $441.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.67.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

