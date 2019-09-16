Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. Lawson Products has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 88.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the second quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 820.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

