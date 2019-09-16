Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading 14.6% Higher

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) shares traded up 14.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.06, 13,554,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 145% from the average session volume of 5,525,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $732.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.24 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 40.05%. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $192,852.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 10,695,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,185 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $3,984,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 570,468 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

