Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.79

Landore Resources Ltd. (LON:LND) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.70. Landore Resources shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 693,334 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.

Landore Resources Company Profile (LON:LND)

Landore Resources Limited is engaged in mineral exploration, including the identification, acquisition and development of mineral projects either alone or with joint venture partners. The Company, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc (Landore), is engaged in mineral exploration in Eastern Canada.

