Knowles (NYSE:KN) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Knowles (NYSE:KN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.71.

Get Knowles alerts:

NYSE KN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.56. 1,093,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Knowles has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $100,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Scherp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,538. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,201,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 150,415 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,497,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 6.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,426,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 91,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth $19,276,000.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.