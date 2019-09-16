Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.9% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KL traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.34. 109,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,294. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of -0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.55 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

KL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

