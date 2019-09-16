Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$95.00 at CIBC

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

KXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.43.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXS stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.80. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$60.01 and a 12-month high of C$99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 133.92.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.