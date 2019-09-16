Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Kimco Realty worth $39,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $193,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,317.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Compass Point cut Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.49.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.98. 105,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.