Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Sold by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11,181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 18,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $525,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,727 shares of company stock worth $1,281,301 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KDP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 40,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

