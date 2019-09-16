Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €195.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €182.58 ($212.31).

ETR VOW3 opened at €158.06 ($183.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a twelve month high of €163.98 ($190.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €146.29 and a 200 day moving average of €148.30.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

