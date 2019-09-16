KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Shares Gap Up to $19.78

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.12, but opened at $19.78. KEMET shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 59,296 shares traded.

KEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.62.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KEMET’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In other KEMET news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $64,046.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shignori Oyama sold 22,500 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $398,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,309.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,168 shares of company stock valued at $535,536. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in KEMET during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in KEMET by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 70,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in KEMET by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in KEMET by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in KEMET during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

