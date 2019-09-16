Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Shares Up 10.8%

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC)’s stock price shot up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $6.95, 3,257,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 188% from the average session volume of 1,132,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRAC. ValuEngine raised shares of Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Get Keane Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keane Group Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 266.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 933.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the first quarter worth $150,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keane Group Company Profile (NYSE:FRAC)

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.