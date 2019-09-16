Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KALU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $2,605,691. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 567.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 56,225 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 300,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,362,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

