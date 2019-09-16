K2 Asset Management (ASX:KAM) Shares Down 14.3%

K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd (ASX:KAM)’s stock price dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), approximately 263,233 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of $10.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.06.

In other K2 Asset Management news, insider Campbell Neal 3,078,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st.

K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd. is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail, wholesale and institutional investors. It manages equity mutual funds for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. K2 employs a top-down approach along with bottom-up stock picking approach.

