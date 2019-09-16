Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target Cut to GBX 54 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 54 ($0.71) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective (down previously from GBX 113 ($1.48)) on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Just Group from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Just Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 110.71 ($1.45).

JUST opened at GBX 54.30 ($0.71) on Thursday. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 110.30 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a quick ratio of 40.51 and a current ratio of 50.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $562.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.99.

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

