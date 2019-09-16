JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,417,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,024,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 60,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,452,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,056. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $377.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

