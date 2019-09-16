JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Stock Price Down 1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $23.69, 39,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBEU. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 214.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,318.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.