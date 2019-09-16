Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,425 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.81. 162,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,524,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.94. The company has a market cap of $344.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

