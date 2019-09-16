Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) Short Interest Update

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,600 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 1,725,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JT shares. ValuEngine raised Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jianpu Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut Jianpu Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jianpu Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yiheng Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 7,973,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after buying an additional 778,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 2,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 155,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 800.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 437,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

JT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 58,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,688. Jianpu Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $517.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.