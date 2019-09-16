Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,251,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 1,181,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

JELD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of JELD stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $19.49. 74,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.60. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth $58,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

